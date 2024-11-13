How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Kent State Golden Flashes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Kent State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers, now 2-0, are energized after an eventful week and are eager to play at their home court, Neville Arena—fondly known as “The Jungle”—where they will host the 2-0 Kent State Golden Flashes.

Representing the Mid-American Conference, the Golden Flashes enter the season at 2-0 following a balanced 17-17 campaign in 2023. Last season, they made an impressive run in the conference tournament, narrowly missing the title with a 62-61 loss to Akron in the championship game.

For the Auburn Tigers, their season highlight so far has been a thrilling 74-69 victory over the preseason top-five Houston Cougars in Houston. The Tigers faced a 33-28 deficit at halftime but rallied back with a 53% shooting performance, holding Houston to just 41% from the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Auburn Tigers vs. the Kent State Golden Flashes NBA game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Kent State Golden Flashes: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and the Kent State Golden Flashes in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Kent State Golden Flashes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Kent State Golden Flashes live on:

National TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Kent State Golden Flashes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Four-star left-handed guard Tahaad Pettiford made a memorable college debut, coming off the bench with 21 points, including five shots from beyond the arc. Veteran forward and team leader Johni Broome was just shy of a double-double, notching 20 points and nine rebounds after achieving 14 double-doubles last season. Meanwhile, senior forward Chaney Johnson secured a double-double off the bench, tallying 11 points and 10 boards.

Kent State Golden Flashes team news & key performers

Returning starter VonCameron Davis—a standout contender for MAC honors this season—impressed with 17 points, hitting 13 of 15 free throws. Morgan Safford, a transfer from Miami Ohio, added a solid 15 points and narrowly missed a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds. Additionally, returning starters Jalen Sullinger (15.4 ppg) and 6-foot-9 center Cli’ron Hornbeak have quickly resumed their strong contributions.