How to watch today's New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Atlas will square off against the Boston Cannons to start a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup on July 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

New York and Boston are going to face each other again this season. The Atlas beat the Cannons in Albany, so this will be their second meeting. This game could be very important in deciding who wins the Eastern Conference.

New York is one game ahead against the 4-2 Cannons with a 5-1 series record. The Atlas would be ahead by two games once they won, leaving only four games left.

The difference in scores between them and Boston is +28, which makes it very hard for the Cannons to catch them up. But if Boston wins, the standings will be tied, and their chances will be better going into the last few games.

New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons: Date and Start Time

The New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons will face each other in a highly-anticipated Premier League Lacrosse matchup on July 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Rafferty Stadium, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Date July 20, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET Venue Rafferty Stadium Location Fairfield, Connecticut

How to watch New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons live on ABC TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

New York Atlas vs Boston Cannons Team News

New York Atlas Team News

Jeff Teat has led the Atlas with 44 points in six games, 20 one-point goals, and 24 assists.

Tim Troutner has made 61 saves with a 51% save rate, 13.8 goals against average, and a 51% save rate in five games.

Trevor Baptiste won 64% of his 157 faceoffs during six games and had 59 groundballs.

Boston Cannons Team News

Cannons star Asher Nolting scored 23 points during six games including five one-point goals and 18 assists on 20% shooting.

Colin Kirst has served six games in goal with a 54% save rate, 11.2 goals above average, and 78 saves.

Zac Tucci has won 52% of 110 faceoffs during five games and collected 33 groundballs.