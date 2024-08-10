How to watch today's New York Atlas vs Utah Archers Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Utah Archers, as well as start time and team news.

The thrilling Premier League Lacrosse clash between the New York Atlas and the Utah Archers is set to take place on August 10, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT.

The Atlas are excellent, with a record of 6-2. The Archers, on the other hand, are only 4-3.

The Atlas has been better on offense than the Archers, scoring 15.5 points per game on average compared to 13.1 for the Archers.

On defense, both teams are pretty tough. The Atlas gives up an average of about 12.5 points per game, while the Archers give up only 12.

New York Atlas vs Utah Archers: Date and Start Time

The New York Atlas and the Utah Archers are scheduled to meet in a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 10, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, at Peter Barton Stadium, in Denver, Colorado.

Date August 10, 2024 Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Peter Barton Stadium Location Denver, Colorado

New York Atlas vs Utah Archers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the New York Atlas and the Utah Archers live on ABC TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

New York Atlas vs Utah Archers Team News

New York Atlas Team News

Jeff Teat has excelled with 51 points in 8 games, 23 one-point goals, 28 assists, and 37% shooting accuracy.

Tim Troutner has appeared in 5 games in goal with a 51% save rate, and a 13.8 save-against average, with 61 saves.

Trevor Baptiste has won 66% of his 209 faceoffs in eight games and collected 88 ground balls, proving his importance in possession control.

Utah Archers Team News

Tom Schreiber has 23 points in seven games, eight one-point goals, and 13 assists, shooting 21%.

Brett Dobson has appeared in seven games with a 56% save rate, 11.8 save-against average, and 101 saves.

Mike Sisselberger has won 60% of his 183 faceoffs in seven games and collected 65 ground balls, demonstrating his possession skills.