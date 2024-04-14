This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will look to keep their perfect winning record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2024 MLS campaign when they host an unbeaten Philadelphia Union side on Sunday.

Last time out, the Five Stripes rallied from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, climbing up to sixth in the Eastern Conference, two points shy of the second-placed Union, who secured a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 14, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT
Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta's leading goalscorer, Giorgos Giakoumakis, missed the previous encounter with a slight knock and is listed as questionable here, though there is a chance he may feature on Sunday, while Stian Gregersen is also doubtful because of a meniscus issue.

They will also be without the services of Derrick Williams (sore calf), Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Xande Silva (groin).

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Etienne; Thiare

PositionPlayers
ForwardGiakoumakis, Thiaré, Wolff, Rios
MidfielderAlmada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres
DefenderAbram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb
GoalkeeperGuzan, Cohen, Westberg

Philadelphia Union team news

Andre Blake could return in goal for Philadelphia this weekend after missing their match against Nashville with a head injury. Mikael Uhre could also return to the fold after sitting out last week due to a foot issue, while Kai Wagner is questionable with a bruised leg.

Isaiah LeFlore (knee), Holden Trent (sore finger) and Leon Flach (torn pectoral muscle) will all be sidelined due to respective injury issues.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Harriel, Bedoya, McGlynn, Mbaizo; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

PositionPlayers
ForwardCarranza, Uhre, Baribo, Sullivan, Donovan, Anderson
MidfielderGazdag, Martínez, McGlynn, Bueno, Flach, Bedoya, Ngabo, Rafanello, Berdecio, Pariano
DefenderWagner, Mbaizo, Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Harriel, Makhanya, Real, LeFlore
GoalkeeperBlake, Semmle, Trent

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/10/23Philadelphia Union 2-2 Atlanta UnitedMLS
03/07/23Atlanta United 2-0 Philadelphia UnionMLS
18/09/22Atlanta United 0-0 Philadelphia UnionMLS
01/09/22Philadelphia Union 4-1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
26/09/21Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta UnitedMLS

Useful links

