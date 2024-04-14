Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will look to keep their perfect winning record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2024 MLS campaign when they host an unbeaten Philadelphia Union side on Sunday.

Last time out, the Five Stripes rallied from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, climbing up to sixth in the Eastern Conference, two points shy of the second-placed Union, who secured a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta's leading goalscorer, Giorgos Giakoumakis, missed the previous encounter with a slight knock and is listed as questionable here, though there is a chance he may feature on Sunday, while Stian Gregersen is also doubtful because of a meniscus issue.

They will also be without the services of Derrick Williams (sore calf), Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Xande Silva (groin).

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Etienne; Thiare

Position Players Forward Giakoumakis, Thiaré, Wolff, Rios Midfielder Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Defender Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb Goalkeeper Guzan, Cohen, Westberg

Philadelphia Union team news

Andre Blake could return in goal for Philadelphia this weekend after missing their match against Nashville with a head injury. Mikael Uhre could also return to the fold after sitting out last week due to a foot issue, while Kai Wagner is questionable with a bruised leg.

Isaiah LeFlore (knee), Holden Trent (sore finger) and Leon Flach (torn pectoral muscle) will all be sidelined due to respective injury issues.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Harriel, Bedoya, McGlynn, Mbaizo; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Forward Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Sullivan, Donovan, Anderson Midfielder Gazdag, Martínez, McGlynn, Bueno, Flach, Bedoya, Ngabo, Rafanello, Berdecio, Pariano Defender Wagner, Mbaizo, Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Harriel, Makhanya, Real, LeFlore Goalkeeper Blake, Semmle, Trent

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/10/23 Philadelphia Union 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 03/07/23 Atlanta United 2-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 18/09/22 Atlanta United 0-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 01/09/22 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Atlanta United MLS 26/09/21 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United MLS

