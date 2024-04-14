Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atlanta United will look to keep their perfect winning record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2024 MLS campaign when they host an unbeaten Philadelphia Union side on Sunday.
Last time out, the Five Stripes rallied from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, climbing up to sixth in the Eastern Conference, two points shy of the second-placed Union, who secured a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT
|Venue:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The MLS match between Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.
It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in the United States (US).
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
Atlanta's leading goalscorer, Giorgos Giakoumakis, missed the previous encounter with a slight knock and is listed as questionable here, though there is a chance he may feature on Sunday, while Stian Gregersen is also doubtful because of a meniscus issue.
They will also be without the services of Derrick Williams (sore calf), Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Xande Silva (groin).
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Etienne; Thiare
|Position
|Players
|Forward
|Giakoumakis, Thiaré, Wolff, Rios
|Midfielder
|Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres
|Defender
|Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb
|Goalkeeper
|Guzan, Cohen, Westberg
Philadelphia Union team news
Andre Blake could return in goal for Philadelphia this weekend after missing their match against Nashville with a head injury. Mikael Uhre could also return to the fold after sitting out last week due to a foot issue, while Kai Wagner is questionable with a bruised leg.
Isaiah LeFlore (knee), Holden Trent (sore finger) and Leon Flach (torn pectoral muscle) will all be sidelined due to respective injury issues.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Glesnes, Elliott, Lowe; Harriel, Bedoya, McGlynn, Mbaizo; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre
|Position
|Players
|Forward
|Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Sullivan, Donovan, Anderson
|Midfielder
|Gazdag, Martínez, McGlynn, Bueno, Flach, Bedoya, Ngabo, Rafanello, Berdecio, Pariano
|Defender
|Wagner, Mbaizo, Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Harriel, Makhanya, Real, LeFlore
|Goalkeeper
|Blake, Semmle, Trent
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/10/23
|Philadelphia Union 2-2 Atlanta United
|MLS
|03/07/23
|Atlanta United 2-0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|18/09/22
|Atlanta United 0-0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|01/09/22
|Philadelphia Union 4-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|26/09/21
|Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United
|MLS