Atlanta United defeat CF Montreal in Eastern Conference Wildcard game, advance to Round 1 of MLS playoffs to face Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

After a regulation stalemate at two goals apiece, Atlanta came through in the ensuing penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the playoffs.

Atlanta United are through to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami after a dramatic 5-4 penalty shoutout away win at CF Montreal.

The visitors appeared to be en route to a straightforward forward after the opening 45 minutes at the Stade Saputo as they held a 2-0 advantage. Brooks Lennon, who normally plays at fullback for Atlanta, got the start at right wing due to other injuries in the squad. He rewarded interim manager Rob Valentino's faith in him by scoring the contest's first goal with a deft finish.

Stian Gregersen would double the Five Stripes' advantage by scoring in the 44th minute. His header came just on the brink of halftime came after he was found unmarked in the box on a free kick, and he nodded home with ease.

However, the home side would respond in the second half. Laurent Courtois' men earned two goals back from ex-Atlanta man Josef Martinez, who bagged in the 63rd and 89th minute of the match to draw the hosts level and force penalties after regulation.

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan proved to heroic for Atlanta in the penalty shootout. He would make a crucial save on Montreal's Tom Pearce which proved to be the difference, as the Five Stripes advancing with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

With the win, Atlanta advance to the Round One Best-of-3 series against No. 1 seed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. They'll be back in action Friday evening at Chase Stadium when the Herons host them in match one of the series, with kick slated for 8:30 pm ET on Apple TV.

The contest will be Lionel Messi's playoff debut.