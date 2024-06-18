How to watch today's Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals, as well as team news and start time.

The Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals are set to face off in an electrifying MLB matchup on June 18, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

The Athletics are having offensive difficulties; their average of 3.60 runs per game and 7.35 hits per game put them 28th and 27th, respectively. With 84 home runs, they rank fifth in the standings despite these difficulties.

The Royals, on the other hand, have a more potent offense; they are ranked 13th in hits per game (8.33) and eighth in runs per game (4.81). They are ranked 17th in the league with 71 home runs.

Article continues below

Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals will take place on June 18, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, California.

Date June 18 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Venue Oakland Coliseum Location Oakland, California

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals live on MLBN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSKC and NSCA.

Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals Team News

Oakland Athletics Team News

OF Esteury Ruiz is on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury.

RHP Ross Stripling is out for 15 days due to an elbow strain.

Kansas City Royals Team News

OF Hunter Renfroe is unavailable for 10 days with fractured left big toe.

INF Michael Massey can't play for 10 days due to a lower back strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals in the MLB: