How to watch today's Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers (19-16) will look to take the series lead when they take on the Oakland Athletics (17-17) in the first game of their four-game MLB series on Monday night.

The defending champions are sandwiched between the Mariners and Athletics in the division. The Rangers are second in the AL West standings, half a game behind Seattle. They come into this contest on a two-game winning run and will aim to take the top spot with a victory on Monday.

The Athletics, meanwhile, had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Marlins in the finale of their weekend series. They will aim to rebound from the setback with a win over the Rangers, giving them their seventh win in eight games and a series lead.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Athletics and the Rangers will hit the diamond at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for this matchup on Monday, May 06, 2024, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET / 6:40 pm PT in Oakland, California.

Date Monday, May 6, 2024 Time 9:40 PM ET / 6:40 pm PT Venue Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location Oakland, California

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers live on MLBN and MLB.tv (free). NBC Sports California (NSCA) and Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW) will also broadcast the game live for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Oakland Athletics

LF Miguel Andujar (knee), 2B Zack Gelof (abdominal) and RP Scott Alexander (rib) are all nearing their returns from injury and have been placed on 10 to 15-Day IL.

SP Freddy Tarnok (hip), SP Ken Waldichuk (elbow), RP Trevor Gott (elbow), SS Aledmys Díaz (calf), SP Luis Medina (knee) and RP Sean Newcomb (knee) are all sidelined for the long-term.

Abraham Toro tops Oakland with a .280 batting average, while Brent Rooker is the power hitter in the team with eight home runs and 20 RBI.

Alex Wood will try to hand them the ball with a lead. In his most recent start, Wood allowed four hits and two runs in four innings, resulting in a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

They will need a similar effort from him if they are to win this game.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers' have a stacked treatment room at the moment. RP Cody Bradford (back), Austin Pruitt (knee), Nathan Eovald (groin) and Max Scherzer (back) have all been placed on 15-Day IL.

Josh Smith leads Texas with a .293 batting average, while Adolis Garcia leads the team with eight home runs and 27 RBI.

On the mound, Texas will turn to lefty Andrew Heaney for game one. He has a 5.10 ERA this season after six starts. Heaney has a 4.78 FIP, 1.100 WHIP, but the Rangers have lost all six of his outings.

