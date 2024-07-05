How to watch today's Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles.

The Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup to start a three-game series on July 05, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

Oakland is 21-23 at home and 33-56 overall, but they struggle in games where they give up at least one home run, going 17-37.

Baltimore, on the other hand, is 26-15 on the road and boasts a solid 55-32 overall record. In games where they have at least eight hits, the Orioles have performed admirably, going 44-12.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on July 05, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, CA, USA,

Date July 05, 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET Venue Oakland Coliseum Location Oakland, CA

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles live on MLBN TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - MASN2 and NSCA.

Oakland Athletics Team News

Due to a wrist injury, OF Esteury Ruiz is on the 10-day injured list.

INF Abraham Toro has a hamstring strain and is placed on the 10-day injured list.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

RHP Kyle Bradish is out for 15 days because of a UCL sprain.

LHP John Means is sidelined for 60 days with an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB: