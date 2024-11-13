How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Troy Trojans NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Troy NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Troy Trojans (2-0) are set to take on the 18th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) this Wednesday evening, with the game scheduled to tip off at 8:00 pm ET at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks recently suffered a close defeat against the eighth-ranked Baylor Bears, losing 67-72 at home. Despite the loss, Arkansas was competitive and came within a few crucial plays of securing a victory. They hold a balanced record of 1-1 this season and find themselves tied with two other teams at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings.

In contrast, Troy remains unbeaten after achieving a solid 17-point victory over New Orleans in their last outing. The Trojans have started their season strong, winning both of their games by at least 10 points. With a perfect record of 2-0, they are tied with Texas State for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Troy Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Troy Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Troy Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Troy Trojans live on:

National TV Channel: SECN+

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Troy Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

The Arkansas Razorbacks are currently struggling offensively, averaging 71.5 points per game, which places them at 277th in the nation. Defensively, they rank more favourably, allowing 66 points per game, putting them at 123rd overall. The Razorbacks have a field goal percentage of 47.9%, ranking 137th, but they face significant challenges from long range, hitting only 23.1% of their three-point attempts, which ranks them a disappointing 345th nationally.

Abou Thiero has been a standout for Arkansas, leading the team with 24 points and securing 6 rebounds in their recent games. Additionally, Boogie Fland is the team's top scorer this season, averaging 17 points, along with 4 rebounds and a team-high of 5 assists, while Thiero contributes an average of 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Troy Trojans team news & key performers

On the other side, the Troy Trojans are performing better offensively, averaging 81 points per game, which ranks them at 156th in the country. On defense, they allow an average of 67.5 points, placing them at 140th. The Trojans have a shooting percentage of 47.7% from the field (146th) and struggle from three-point range as well, with a conversion rate of just 30.4%, ranking them at 252nd.

Leading Troy's offensive efforts is Jackson Fields, who scored 15 points and grabbed a team-high of 10 rebounds in their last game. Meanwhile, Tayton Conerway leads the team in scoring this season with an average of 12.5 points, along with 4 rebounds and a team-best of 6 assists, while Fields also averages 12.5 points and contributes significantly on the boards with an average of 7.5 rebounds.