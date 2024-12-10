How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Michigan NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Jimmy V Classic will feature an exciting matchup between the Michigan Wolverines (8-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2).

The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa, with upcoming games against Oklahoma, Fort Wayne, and Western Kentucky. Michigan boasts a strong offense, averaging 79.9 points per game on an impressive 49.6% shooting from the field. Defensively, they've held opponents to just 63.1 points per game on 37.3% shooting.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, have secured victories over Miami and UTSA. They'll next face Central Arkansas, NC A&T, and Oakland. Arkansas is putting up 79.4 points per game on an efficient 50.1% shooting, while limiting opponents to 64.2 points per game on 40.4% shooting.



Arkansas Razorbacks vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks and the Wolverines will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Date Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Michigan Wolverines on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Michigan Wolverines play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

In their latest victory over UTSA, the Razorbacks was fueled by Adou Thiero, who posted a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Thiero, a 6ft 8in junior forward, leads Arkansas in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game after transferring from Kentucky. Adding to their firepower is Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7ft 2in, 245-pound big man from Croatia. Ivisic isn’t just dominant in the paint—he's also a long-range threat, sinking 19 three-pointers at an incredible 57.6% clip. The Kentucky transfer contributes 12.0 points per game, rounding out the Razorbacks’ balanced attack.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

In Michigan’s recent triumph over Iowa, Vladislav Golden delivered a standout performance, tallying 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Wolverines also rely on Danny Wolf, a 7-footer who transferred from Yale. He's been a consistent presence in the paint, averaging 12.1 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds per game. Ohio State transfer Roddy Gayle Jr., a versatile 6ft 5in junior, leads the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game while dishing out 3.4 assists. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Tre Donaldson, a 6'3 junior, is deadly from beyond the arc, averaging 12.1 points and hitting 45.5% of his three-point attempts (15 made threes this season).