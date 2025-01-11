How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Florida Gators NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 8 Florida Gators (14-1) head to Fayetteville for a key SEC showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4) on Saturday, January 11, 2025, with tip-off set for 4:00 PM ET.

The Gators are riding high this season, quickly establishing themselves as one of the nation's most formidable squads. Their impressive campaign began with a blazing 13-game winning streak, featuring triumphs over South Florida, Jacksonville, Grambling, Florida State, Florida A&M, Southern Illinois, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Virginia, Arizona State, North Carolina, North Florida, and Stetson.

On the other side, Arkansas has also had a solid year but is still looking for a signature win against elite competition. After beating Lipscomb in their opener, they fell to Baylor in game two. The Razorbacks rebounded with wins against Troy, Pacific, Little Rock, and Maryland Eastern Shore, before losing to Illinois. A strong stretch followed, with victories over Miami, UTSA, Michigan, Central Arkansas, North Carolina A&T, and Oakland.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

For Arkansas, Adou Thiero shone in their recent loss, recording 17 points and nine rebounds. The Razorbacks sit 81st in the country in scoring offense, putting up 79.4 points per game. They average 35.7 rebounds and dish out 16 assists per game, showcasing their balanced attack. Defensively, Arkansas is ranked 63rd, surrendering just 66.7 points per game.

Adou Thiero leads the team with 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Boogie Fland adds 15.5 points and a team-high 5.9 assists, while Zvonimir Ivisic (7.9 points, 1.9 blocks) and Johnell Davis (8.9 points) contribute on offense. Additional depth comes from D.J. Wagner (10.5 points), Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond III, Karter Knox, and Jonas Aidoo, giving coach John Calipari plenty of weapons to deploy.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Alijah Martin was the driving force for Florida in their recent win, scoring 18 points and grabbing six boards. Offensively, the Gators have been elite, ranking 8th nationally with 87.3 points per game. They dominate the glass with a nation-leading 45.9 rebounds per game and distribute 16 assists on average. Defensively, they’re no slouches either, allowing just 64.9 points per game (40th in the country).

Walter Clayton Jr. is the team's leading scorer, averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest. Alijah Martin contributes 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds, while Alex Condon (10.9 points, eight rebounds) and Will Richard (13.4 points, five rebounds) provide reliable support. Key rotational players include Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen, Sam Alexis, and Rueben Chinyelu, making coach Todd Golden’s squad a well-rounded group.