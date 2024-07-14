Argentina vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa America 2024 final

How to watch the Copa America match between Argentina and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will be gunning for a record 16th Copa America title when they take on Colombia in the final showdown at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

While it is set to be the 30th time La Albiceleste will battle in the final of the tournament, Los Cafeteros have lost and won once each (1975 and 2001, respectively) in their two appearances in the showpiece event.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, July 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

With no injuries and suspensions, manager Lionel Scaloni will be tempted to name an unchanged line-up from the 2-0 win over Canada in the last-four.

There will be the list of Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios challenging midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul, while Angel Di Maria could be in for his last dance at the tournament.

However, with Lionel Messi expected to be fit to feature alongside Julian Alvarez in attack, Di Maria would join Lautaro Martinez on the bench once again.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders: Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Carboni, Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez

Colombia team news

Daniel Munoz will play no part in the final due to his ban as the defender was sent off with two yellow cards in the 1-0 win over Uruguay in the semi-finals. So Santiago Arias would step in and deputise at right-back.

James Rodriguez will lead the side as captain from the number 10 role, while Jhon Arias and Luis Diaz take their spots on the flanks.

Upfront, John Cordoba is likely to get the nod over Rafael Santos Borre.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Sanchez, Machado Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentina and Colombia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 1, 2022 Argentina 1-0 Colombia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers July 6, 2021 Argentina 1-1 (3-2 pen.) Colombia Copa America June 8, 2021 Colombia 2-2 Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers June 15, 2019 Argentina 0-2 Colombia Copa America September 11, 2018 Colombia 0-0 Argentina International Friendly

