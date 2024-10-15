How to watch today's Argentina vs Bolivia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will seek to return to winning ways in the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) when they play hosts to in-form Bolivia at Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday.

Lionel Scaloni's men lead the South American qualification table despite being limited to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela last Thursday, while Bolivia picked their third straight win after beating Colombia 1-0 despite being a man down for around 75 minutes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Bolivia can be watched live on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentina vs Bolivia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Bolivia will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

While goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez serves the second of his two-game ban, Lionel Messi will be in action for the second time since the Copa final.

Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez are likely to be handed a start over Thiago Almada in attack, with Cristian Romero in line to start at the back after returning from his yellow cards ban.

Argentina possible XI: Rulli; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; La. Martinez, Alvarez, Messi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Musso, Benitez Defenders: Otamendi, Tagliafico, Molina, Pezzella, Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Balerdi, Soler Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Palacios, Fernandez, Almada, Buonanotte Forwards: Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez, Paz

Bolivia team news

After scoring the winner last time out, Miguelito will be looking to find the back of the net in his fourth straight game in the qualifiers.

Hector Cuellar is suspended after seeing red against Colombia; whereas Ervin Vaca and Yomar Rocha pulled out of the squad due to injury, joining first-choice keeper Carlos Lampe in the treatment room.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, Villamil, R. Vaca; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Chura.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Torres, Viscarra, Poveda Defenders: Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Fernandez, P. Vaca, Suarez, Paz, Saucedo Midfielders: R. Vaca, Villamil, Miguelito, Chura, Robson Matheus, Terrazas, Camacho Forwards: Algaranaz, Miranda, Chavez, Monteiro, Martinez, Velasquez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentina and Bolivia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 12, 2023 Bolivia 0-3 Argentina World Cup Qualifiers September 9, 2021 Argentina 3-0 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers June 28, 2021 Bolivia 1-4 Argentina Copa America October 13, 2020 Bolivia 1-2 Argentina World Cup Qualifiers March 28, 2017 Bolivia 2-0 Argentina World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links