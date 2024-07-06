How to watch today's Utah Archers vs Maryland Whipsnakes Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as start time and team news.

The Utah Archers are ready to take on the Maryland Whipsnakes to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse action on July 06, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.

The Maryland Whipsnakes are currently on the rise. After a rough start to the season, they have won back-to-back games to improve their record to 2-2. As they prepare to compete the defending winners, the Utah Archers, who just lost a close game to the Boston Cannons, hope to keep their winning streak going.

The Whipsnakes average 13.3 points per game in comparison to the Archers' 11.8. This shows that they are slightly better at scoring.

The Archers, on the other hand, only give up 12.5, while their defense has given up 14, on average. The Whipsnakes have a higher average score (53 vs. 47 for the Archers), even though both teams have scored 43 one-point goals.

Utah Archers vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Start Time

The epic Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Maryland Whipsnakes will happen on July 06, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET, at Harvard Stadium, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date July 06, 2024 Time 4:30 pm ET Venue Harvard Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Utah Archers vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Utah Archers vs Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Utah Archers Team News

Grant Ament has been a vital player for the Archers, scoring 13 points with 8 one-point goals with 5 assists on 47% shooting in 4 games.

Brett Dobson's 58% save rate, 62 saves, with 12.2 scores over average in four games have helped the team's defense.

Mike Sisselberger has won 59% of his 98 faceoffs and secured 38 groundballs for the Archers, showcasing his proficiency and vitality in gaining possession.

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

TJ Malone has scored 13 points in 4 games, 10 one-point goals, and 3 assists on 37% shooting.

Brendan Krebs has maintained a 51% save rate, 50 saves, and 12.7 goals against average in four games.

Joseph Nardella has won 73% of his 86 faceoffs in three games and collected 46 groundballs, securing control for his side.