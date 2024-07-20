How to watch today's Utah Archers vs California Redwoods Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the California Redwoods, as well as start time and team news.

The Utah Archers are ready to clash with the California Redwoods to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse battle on July 20, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET.

The Redwoods got their first win in Boston, while the defending champ Archers are getting into the swing of things as the season goes into the second half. The young Redwoods defense will have a hard time against a Utah offense that is strong all over the field.

California's offense, on the other hand, has had trouble scoring points. Chris Gray's move to attack could help them.

The Utah Archers are scoring 12.6 points per game, which is more than the California Redwoods, who score 10.8 per game. The Archers maintain a slightly better record on defense than the Redwoods. They give up an average of 12.2 points per game, while the Redwoods give up 13.

Utah Archers vs California Redwoods: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the California Redwoods is set to take place on July 20, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET, at Rafferty Stadium, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Date July 20, 2024 Time 5:30 pm ET Venue Rafferty Stadium Location Fairfield, Connecticut

How to watch Utah Archers vs California Redwoods Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Utah Archers and the California Redwoods live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Utah Archers vs California Redwoods Team News

Utah Archers Team News

Archers Grant Ament has 16 points, nine one-point goals, seven assists, and a 43% shooting percentage in 5 games this season.

Brett Dobson, a five-game participant with 77 saves and 12 saves against average, has a 58 save percentage.

Faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger has won 55% of his 126 tries and collected 43 groundballs during five games.

California Redwoods Team News

The Redwoods' Rob Pannell has 10 points, five one-point goals, and five assists in four games with a 17% shooting accuracy.

Jack Kelly has played four games, saving 52 shots with a 51% save percentage and 13 saves against average.

TD Ierlan has won 70% of his 97 faceoffs and 42 groundballs during four games.