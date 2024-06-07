How to watch today's Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Denver Outlaws, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Utah Archers are set to face the Denver Outlaws to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse game on June 7, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

This game comes after the Denver Outlaws lost to the Carolina Chaos 16–11 on the first weekend of the season.

The Utah Archers won their first game, establishing a 1-0 record with 12 goals achieved along with 11 goals against, or a goal difference of +1.

On the other hand, the Denver Outlaws had a rough first game, going 0-1 and getting 11 goals but giving up 16. This gave them a goal difference of -5.

Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws: Date and Kick-off Time

The Utah Archers and the Denver Outlaws will meet in a highly-anticipated Premier League Lacrosse game on 7 June 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at American Legion Memorial Stadium, in Charlotte North Carolina.

Date June 7 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue American Legion Memorial Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game between the Utah Archers and the Denver Outlaws on the ESPN+ Streaming platform.

Utah Archers vs Denver Outlaws Team News

Utah Archers Team News

Utah Archer's attackman Connor Fields achieved 3 one-point goals however had 3 turnovers.

Tom Schreiber, a midfielder, contributed 4 points, 1 two-point goal, 2 assists, and 1 turnover.

Goalie Brett Dobson completed 23 saves with a 67.6% save percentage, conceding 11 goals.

Denver Outlaws Team News

Denver Outlaws attackman Logan Wisnauskas scored 4 points on 3 one-point goals with 1 assist, but he additionally committed 2 turnovers.

Midfielder Sam Handley scored 2 one-point goals, 1 two-point goal, and 1 turnover for 4 points.

Sean Sconone, the goalie, had a tough game, saving only 5 shots with a 26.3% save percentage and surrendering 16 goals.