How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Yankees (37-18, 1st in AL East) will take on the Los Angeles Angels (20-33, 5th in AL West) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game MLB series.

The Yankees four-game winning run came to an end on Sunday when they fell to the San Diego Padres 5-2 on the road in the series finale.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are 13 games under .500 and 7.5 games behind the division lead in the AL West. Angels supporters haven't had much to cheer for this season, and there's little reason to think things will improve in the coming weeks.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Angels vs Yankees game.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees will face in a high-voltage MLB match on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA.

Date Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Time 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees on the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Team News

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have a laundry list of injury absentees. Miguel Sano, a third baseman on the 10-day injured list, has pushed back his recovery programme after burning himself with a heating pad. Brandon Drury, the second baseman, is still on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. Mike Trout, an outfielder, is sidelined indefinitely due to injury.

Griffin Canning (2-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) will take the mound for the Angels here. Taylor Ward leads the Angels in home runs (11), RBI (32) and batting average (.274). Rengifo is batting .326 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

New York Yankees

Third baseman Jon Berti is on the 10-day IL with a calf strain.

Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) will toe the floor for NY on Tuesday. In his last outing, the seventh-year southpaw allowed three hits and zero runs with six strikeouts in a five-inning victory versus Seattle.

Soto enters Tuesday's contest hitting .310 with 44 RBI, both team-leading marks for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is hitting .282 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks, while Alex Verdugo is firing .261 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees in MLB matchups: