How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels are set to host the Texas Rangers to open a high-voltage MLB action on July 08, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, while the Texas Rangers won 13-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

As of now, Los Angeles is 4th in the AL West with a 37-52 record, 18-26 at home. The Angels are strong at defense; they have an 18-8 record in competitions where they didn't give up a home run.

Texas is third in the AL West with a 42-48 record overall and an 18-27 record on the road. With an ERA of 4.00, the Rangers are the eighth-best team in the AL.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly-anticipated MLB battle between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers is scheduled to take place on July 08, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.

Date July 08, 2024 Time 9:38 pm ET/ 6:38 PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers live on MLB.TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSSW, and BSW Channels.

Los Angeles Angels vs Texas Rangers Team News

Los Angeles Angels Team News

INF Luis Rengifo is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days with his Hand issue.

OF Mike Trout is added to the 10-day injured list due to a meniscus injury.

RHP Adam Cimber is ruled out for 15 days with his shoulder inflammation.

Texas Rangers Team News

OF Evan Carter has been added to the 10-day injured list with a lumbar injury.

RHP Dane Dunning is placed on the 15-day injured list due to his shoulder soreness.

RP Cody Bradford has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to his back issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers in MLB matchups: