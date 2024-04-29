How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (19-10, 2nd in NL East) will be heading for their second consecutive three-game road series win when they face the Los Angeles Angels (10-18, 4th in AL West) in the first game of their interleague MLB battle on Monday night.

On Sunday April 28th, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged victorious over the San Diego Padres with a final score of 8-6.

The Phillies have bucked the trend this season. They usually struggle early in the season, and need a big late-spring or early-summer surge to get their season back on track and position themselves to compete for the World Series.

This year, the Phillies haven't wasted any time and have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. They are 19-10 after a weekend sweep of the Padres in San Diego.

The Angels, meanwhile, are facing a difficult test as they prepare for their next three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, coming off a disappointing defeat to the Twins. The Angels lost the last game of the series by a score of 11-5.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Angels vs Phillies game.

Los Angeles Angels vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies will face each other in a thrilling MLB game on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 9:38 pm ET / 6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Monday, April 29, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET / 6:38 pm PT Arena Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Philadelphia Phillies Online- TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Angels and the Phillies on live TV on MLB.tv. If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a 7-dayfree trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Los Angeles Angels vs Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Los Angeles Angels Team News

The Angels are still having to cope without Jose Cisnero (shoulder), Miguel Sano (knee), Robert William Stephenson (shoulder), Anthony Rendon (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth (elbow), Michael Stefanic (quadricep), Sam Bachman (shoulder) and Jose Quijada (elbow), as they continue to recover from their respective injury concerns.

Pitcher Reid Detmers struggled on the mound last time out and only lasted 5 innings. In the first game against the Phillies, the Angels will be relying on Griffin Canning as their starting pitcher.

Despite his current ERA of 7.50 and a record of 1-3 in five starts so far this season, Canning has managed to rack up 20 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched.

Logan O'Hoppe tops the Angels with a .295 batting average. Mike Trout has team-high 10 home runs, while Taylor Ward leads the team with 23 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

The Phillies will be without the services of Luis Ortiz (ankle), Rafael Marchan (back), Michael Rucker (hand) and Dylan Covey (shoulder) for Monday's clash, with the quartet placed on 10-to-15 day IR.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies in batting average (.354) and RBI (26), while Kyle Schwarber leads the club in home runs (7).

Cristopher Sanchez holds a 1-3 record with 2.59 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 28 strikeouts. They will need a better effort from him if they want to get the win.

Recent results

Los Angeles Angels

Date Opponent Result April 28, 2024 Twins (home) (L) 5-11 April 27, 2024 Twins (home) (L) 5-16 April 26, 2024 Twins (home) (L) 3-5 April 25, 2024 Orioles (home) (L) 5-6 April 24, 2024 Orioles (home) (W) 7-4

Philadelphia Phillies