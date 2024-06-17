How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 17, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Angels are 28-43 overall, with an 11-23 home record. In games where they score five runs or more, they are 18-11.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 42-29 overall and 20-17 on the road. At 3.72, they have the third-best team ERA in the National League.

This season's first match between the two teams will take place on Monday.

Los Angeles Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers will take place on June 17, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.

Date June 17 2024 Time 9:38 pm ET / 6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers live on MLBN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers by tuning into local TV Channels - BSWI and BSW.

Los Angeles Angels vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Los Angeles Angels Team News

INF Brandon Drury is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

INF Miguel Sano and OF Mike Trout accompany Brandon due to knee and meniscus problems, respectively.

Milwaukee Brewers Team News

LHP Robert Gasser is out for 15 days with a left flexor strain.

SP Joe Ross and RHP Taylor Clarke are also unavailable for 15 days because of their back and meniscus problems, respectively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB: