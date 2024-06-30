Angel City vs Orlando Pride: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will take on Orlando Pride in the NWSL at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors are chasing the top spot which is currently held by Kansas City Current. They are three points behind the leaders but with a game in hand and will be confident of picking up a win. The hosts are 11th in the standings, with just one win in their last five matches and it will be a challenge for them to pull off a shock result against the in-form Orlando Pride.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Angel City FC vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date: June 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Orlando Pride.

Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson will be the key players for the team in the final third as they take on Orlando Pride.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; G. Thompson, Curry, Reid, Vignola; Nabet, Rodriguez; A. Thompson, Le Bihann, Emslie; Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Orlando Pride team news

Angelina has recovered from her injury and will continue to be part of the matchday squad. It will be an important period for the team as they try to utilize their entire squad to climb back to the top of the table.

Barbra Banda has excelled this season and will play a key role in unlocking the hosts' defence on Sunday.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Strom, Abello, Sams, Martinez; McCutcheon, Lemos, Adriana, Yates; Marta, Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/03/24 Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Angel City NWSL 03/10/23 Angel City 0 - 1 Orlando Pride NWSL 03/04/23 Orlando Pride 1 - 2 Angel City NWSL 08/08/22 Orlando Pride 2 - 2 Angel City NWSL 09/05/22 Angel City 0 - 1 Orlando Pride NWSL

Useful links