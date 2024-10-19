How to watch today's Club America vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will seek to snap a three-game winless run in Liga MX when they play host to Santos Laguna at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

Aguilas recently played a club friendly, winning 2-0 against Chivas, while the visitors are coming off back-to-back league losses against Atletico San Luis and Juarez.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Santos Laguna will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club America vs Santos Laguna kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Club America and Santos Laguna will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Igor Lichnovsky remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery, while Erick Sanchez and Sebastian Caceres are in doubt due to illness and a muscle injury respectively.

With captain Henry Martin unlikely to feature due to a thigh problem, Rodrigo Aguirre could lead the attack.

Brian Rodriguez, Israel Reyes, Erick Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres and Jorge Mere are also nursing their respective knocks.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Juarez, Vazquez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Davila; Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun Forwards: Davila, Hernandez, Aguirre

Santos Laguna team news

As for the visitors, forward Jose Juan Macias, besides midfield duo Diego Medina and Jordan Carrillo, are dealing with injuries, while Ronaldo Prieto is a doubt with a knee problem.

Choco Lozano will spearhead the attack, with Emmanuel Echeverría at left-back, and Santiago Munoz likely to get the nod over Fran Villalba to feature on the left flank.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; A. Lopez, Santamaria, Amione, Echeverria; Naveda, Mariscal; Sordo, Jimenez, Munoz; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin Defenders: Amione, Govea, Nunes, Santamaria, Echeverria, Rodriguez, R. Lopez, Lorona Midfielders: Mariscal, Fagundez, Villalba, Naveda, A. Lopez, Aquino, Prieto, Sordo, Gutierrez Forwards: Lozano, Munoz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Club America and Santos Laguna across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2024 Santos Laguna 1-1 Club America Liga MX October 21, 2023 Club America 4-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX February 4, 2023 Santos Laguna 2-2 Club America Liga MX September 14, 2022 Club America 3-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX February 12, 2022 Santos Laguna 2-3 Club America Liga MX

