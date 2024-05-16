Almeria vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Second-spot aspirants Barcelona are on the road against the already-relegated Almeria in Thursday's La Liga tie at the Power Horse Stadium.
The Blaugrana will aim to build on Monday's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, while Almeria can only hope not to finish bottom of the table after suffering their 22nd loss of the season as La Union went down 3-2 at Real Betis last weekend.
Almeria vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Power Horse Stadium
La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos - commercially known as Power Horse Stadium - in Almeria, Spain.
It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Thursday, May 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.
Team news & squads
Almeria team news
Forward Largie Ramazani will serve the fourth game of his five-game ban, while midfielder Iddrisu Baba is a doubt on account of a niggle.
Defender Aleksandar Radovanovic is in contention after recovering from his setback, but Cesar Montes is also available after serving a one-match ban to partner Chumi at the heart of the defence.
Almeria possible XI: Maximiano; Pubill, Montes, Chumi, Langa; Edgar, Robertone; Romero, Viera, Embarba; Lozano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maximiano, Martinez, Marino
|Defenders:
|Montes, Gonzalez, Chumi, Radovanovic, Langa, Centellas, Pozo, Pubill
|Midfielders:
|Lopy, Robertone, Melero, Baba, Arribas, Viera, Romero, Embarba
|Forwards:
|Suarez, Kone, Baptistao, Lozano, Milonanovic
Barcelona team news
Gavi and Frenkie de Jong remain sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, while Ronald Araujo is a doubt after missing the Sociedad win.
Despite returning to training following his recovery from a hamstring injury, it is unlikely to see Alejandro Balde in action against Almeria.
Ilkay Gundogan is suspended on account of a milestone booking last time out, so Fermin Lopez could deputise in midfield, with Robert Lewandowski continuing to battle for the Golden Boot.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Fermin; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Almeria and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 20, 2023
|Barcelona 3-2 Almeria
|La Liga
|February 26, 2023
|Almeria 1-0 Barcelona
|La Liga
|November 5, 2022
|Barcelona 2-0 Almeria
|La Liga
|April 8, 2015
|Barcelona 4-0 Almeria
|La Liga
|November 8, 2014
|Almeria 1-2 Barcelona
|La Liga