Almeria vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-spot aspirants Barcelona are on the road against the already-relegated Almeria in Thursday's La Liga tie at the Power Horse Stadium.

The Blaugrana will aim to build on Monday's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, while Almeria can only hope not to finish bottom of the table after suffering their 22nd loss of the season as La Union went down 3-2 at Real Betis last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Almeria vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Power Horse Stadium

La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos - commercially known as Power Horse Stadium - in Almeria, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Thursday, May 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Almeria team news

Forward Largie Ramazani will serve the fourth game of his five-game ban, while midfielder Iddrisu Baba is a doubt on account of a niggle.

Defender Aleksandar Radovanovic is in contention after recovering from his setback, but Cesar Montes is also available after serving a one-match ban to partner Chumi at the heart of the defence.

Almeria possible XI: Maximiano; Pubill, Montes, Chumi, Langa; Edgar, Robertone; Romero, Viera, Embarba; Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Martinez, Marino Defenders: Montes, Gonzalez, Chumi, Radovanovic, Langa, Centellas, Pozo, Pubill Midfielders: Lopy, Robertone, Melero, Baba, Arribas, Viera, Romero, Embarba Forwards: Suarez, Kone, Baptistao, Lozano, Milonanovic

Barcelona team news

Gavi and Frenkie de Jong remain sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, while Ronald Araujo is a doubt after missing the Sociedad win.

Despite returning to training following his recovery from a hamstring injury, it is unlikely to see Alejandro Balde in action against Almeria.

Ilkay Gundogan is suspended on account of a milestone booking last time out, so Fermin Lopez could deputise in midfield, with Robert Lewandowski continuing to battle for the Golden Boot.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Fermin; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Almeria and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 20, 2023 Barcelona 3-2 Almeria La Liga February 26, 2023 Almeria 1-0 Barcelona La Liga November 5, 2022 Barcelona 2-0 Almeria La Liga April 8, 2015 Barcelona 4-0 Almeria La Liga November 8, 2014 Almeria 1-2 Barcelona La Liga

