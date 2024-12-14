How to watch today's Alabama vs Creighton NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs Creighton NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Creighton pulled off a major upset recently, toppling the then-No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.

Alabama vs Creighton: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide and the Bluejays will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum Arena in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Creighton Bluejays on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Alabama vs Creighton play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

Alabama (7-2) is returning to the court for the first time since their commanding 94-79 victory over then-No. 20 North Carolina on Dec. 4. That game was a rematch of last season’s Sweet 16 showdown in the NCAA Tournament, which the Crimson Tide also won.

In the victory over the Tar Heels, Mark Sears stood out with 20 points and seven assists, while Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon chipped in 15 points each.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

In their first game without Isaacs, Creighton didn't miss a beat, defeating UNLV 83-65. The Bluejays showcased their depth as five players scored in double figures, with Jamiya Neal putting on a standout performance, contributing 19 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

The Bluejays' offensive anchor is their star big man, Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and has recorded a team-high 23 blocks. Steven Ashworth is another key contributor, putting up 15.9 points per game and leading the team with 30 made three-pointers. Neal has also been a reliable presence, averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.