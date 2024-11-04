How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNC Asheville Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama vs UNC NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The highly anticipated 2024-25 season for Alabama basketball is set to tip off, with the No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide facing UNC Asheville tomorrow night at Coleman Coliseum.

Last season, the Bulldogs had a solid showing, finishing with a 22-12 overall record and going 12-4 in the Big South Conference. They came in just behind High Point for the top spot, who led the standings at 13-3. UNC Asheville’s season ultimately ended with a loss to Longwood in the Big South Tournament final.

On the other side, Alabama is coming off an impressive 25-12 season, highlighted by a 13-5 mark in SEC play, which placed them third in the conference standings behind Tennessee and Kentucky. The Crimson Tide made a deep run in the postseason, advancing to the Final Four, where they fell to UConn in an 86-72 battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNC Asheville Bulldogs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNC Asheville Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNC Asheville Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and UNC Asheville Bulldogs live on:

National TV channel : ESPNU

: Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNC Asheville Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

For the hosts, Mark Sears returns following a season where he averaged 21.5 points and four assists, while Grant Nelson contributed 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. grabbed three rebounds per game, and Jarin Stevenson clocked 614 minutes on the court. The Crimson Tide have solid returning talent, including first-team All-SEC Sears, and they've strengthened their roster with the addition of Aden Holloway from Auburn and Clifford Omoruyi from Rutgers.

UNC Asheville Bulldogs team news & key performers

On the visitors side, Josh Banks returns for UNC Asheville after contributing 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while Fletcher Abee added 10.6 points and 1.3 assists last season. Toyaz Solomon saw action for 555 minutes, and Greg Gantt Jr. played 183 minutes. Though the Bulldogs will be without last season's standout Drew Pember, they bring back two double-digit scorers and three of their top six scorers overall.