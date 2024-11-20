How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Alabama versus Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

A thrilling non-conference showdown is set for Wednesday as the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) clash with the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Illinois opened their season dominantly, rolling to a pair of lopsided victories. The Illini made a statement with a 112-67 thrashing of Eastern Illinois in their opener, followed by a commanding 90-58 triumph over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on November 8.

Meanwhile, Alabama has already played four contests this season. The Crimson Tide started strong with a resounding 110-54 rout of UNC Asheville and followed it up with a tougher 88-79 victory over Arkansas State. In their third outing, Alabama edged out McNeese State 72-64, showcasing their resilience.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Illinois Fighting Illini will tip-off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Legacy Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Illinois Fighting Illini live on:

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Alabama Crimson Tide vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first setback of the season against Purdue. Alabama trailed by just two points at the intermission but couldn’t close the gap, falling 87-78. Labaron Philon stood out for the Tide, delivering a team-high 18 points along with five rebounds and four assists.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Last Wednesday, the Illinois Fighting Illini secured yet another double-digit victory, this time against Oakland. The Illini held a 36-29 advantage at halftime and maintained their grip on the game with a 30-25 second-half push, ultimately earning a 66-54 win. Tomislav Ivisic led the charge with 20 points and six boards.