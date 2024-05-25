Al-Ahly vs Esperance: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 CAF Champions League final

How to watch the CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Esperance, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ahly will take on Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday. The teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg, and that means the second leg will decide the winner of the tournament.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last seven matches and will be confident of delivering a solid performance in the second leg. Esperance have lost just two out of their last 23 matches and will be hoping to put up a strong challenge as well.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Ahly SC vs Esperance kick-off time

Date: May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Cairo International Stadium

The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Ahly vs Esperance online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al Ahly team news

Marcel Koller is likely to keep his reliable defense featuring Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Rami Rabia, and Mohamed Hany, intact given their strong performance in this tournament.

The Red Eagles will be without the services of their first-choice left-back Ali Maaloul who recently underwent Achilles tendon surgery.

Al Ahly predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Kamal; Kouka, Tawfik; Tau, El Solia, Abdelkader; Ali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: El Shenawy, Alaa, El Zanfaly, Shobeir, Makhlouf Defenders: Abdelfattah, Kamal, Metwalli, Rabia, Ibrahim, Maâloul, Abdelmonem, Fouad, Hany, El Debes, Mohamed Midfielders: Kahraba, Tawfik, Abdelkader, Attia, El Shahat, Dieng, El Solia, Afsha, Nedved, Ashour, Nabil Koka Forwards: Abou Ali, Tau, Slim, Cristo, Modeste, Mohamed

Esperance team news

Yassine Meriah has scored in his last two games prior to the first leg and will be hoping to continue his form for Esperance Tunis.

Midfielder Yan Sasse has contributed to four goals in this season's CAF Champions League, ranking him second in the competition. He will be a player to watch out for in this ultimate contest.

Esperance predicted XI: Memmiche; Hamida, Tougai, Meriah, Ali; Ghacha, Chaaleli, Aholou, Yan Sasse, Teka; Rodrigues.

What should Percy Tau do next? Stick with Al Ahly Move back to the PSL Head back to European football Reunite with Pitso in Saudi Arabia 6045 Votes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Memmiche, Ben Cherifia, Debchi Defenders: Ben Ali, Majhed, Meriah, Bouchniba, Tougai, Ben Hamida, Amamou, Shili Midfielders: Derbali, Tka, Sasse, Ouahabi, Chaalali, El Ayeb, Triki, Ogbelu, Aholou Forwards: Rodrigues, Bouguerra, Berrima, Ghacha, Abid, Sahli, Sowe, Ben Hammouda, Bukia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 ES Tunis 0 - 0 Al Ahly CAF Champions League 20/05/23 Al Ahly 1 - 0 ES Tunis CAF Champions League 13/05/23 ES Tunis 0 - 3 Al Ahly CAF Champions League 27/06/21 Al Ahly 3 - 0 ES Tunis CAF Champions League 19/06/21 ES Tunis 0 - 1 Al Ahly CAF Champions League

Useful links