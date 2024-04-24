Ajax vs Excelsior: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Excelsior, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will look to claim all three points when they welcome SBV Excelsior to Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday evening as they look to maintain their push for fourth place in the Eredivisie.

With just four games left, Ajax have a seven-point gap to fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar but have a favourable run of fixtures on their schedule.

Meanwhile, Excelsior heads to Amsterdam sitting just one point above the relegation playoff spot, although off the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over 17th-placed FC Volendam.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ajax vs Excelsior kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

Ajax and Excelsior will face off at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. With Kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Ajax vs Excelsior online - TV channels & live streams

The Eredivisie clash between Ajax and Excelsior will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Benjamin Tahirovic, who was influential in Ajax's 2-1 comeback win against FC Twente, could replace Branco van den Boomen in the middle of the park.

While Jordan Henderson is knocking on the door for a return to the fold after injury, the game may come too soon to start from the get-go for the England international.

Although head coach Van't Schip has plenty of options at his disposal to rotate his side, he could opt against making those after an extended break from their last game on April 14.

Ajax possible XI: Rulli; Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Rensch, Mannsverk, Tahirovic, Taylor; Godts, Bergwijn; Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Kaplan, Medić, Sosa, Ávila Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, Rijkhoff, van den Boomen, Berghuis, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, van Axel Dongen, Godts

Excelsior team news

Troy Parrott is suspended for Excelsior after being sent off against Volendam in the dying embers of the game.

Richie Omorowa could be given the opportunity to impress in his place, with the rest of the starting XI likely to remain unchanged following an almost two-week respite from play.

SBV Excelsior possible XI: Van Gassel; Benita, Horemans, Yaakoubi, Zagre; Goudmijn, Baas; Fernandes, Duijvestijn, Lamprou; Omorowa

Position Players Goalkeepers: van Gassel, Alblas, Kuiper Defenders: Zagre, Pierie, Benita, El Yaakoubi, Horemans, Widell, Smeulers, Seymor, Nieuwpoort Midfielders: Driouech, Sandra, Ayoub, Hartjes, Goudmijn, Baas, Duijvestijn, Naujoks Forwards: Parrott, Lamprou, Uddenäs, Sanches Fernandes, Donkor, Omorowa, van Duinen, Eyongo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 Excelsior 2-2 Ajax Eredivisie 29/01/23 Excelsior 1-4 Ajax Eredivisie 16/10/22 Ajax 7-1 Excelsior Eredivisie 13/04/19 Ajax 6-2 Excelsior Eredivisie 11/11/18 Excelsior 1-7 Ajax Eredivisie

Useful links