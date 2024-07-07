How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are ready to take on the Dallas Wings to begin a thrilling WNBA action on July 07, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Las Vegas Aces by a slim margin of 98-93 before this game. The Dallas Wings, meanwhile, are coming off a thrilling 85-82 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces are 6-5 in games competed in the Western Conference. They are sixth in the WNBA, averaging 35.0 rebounds per game. A'ja Wilson leads the team by having an average of about 10.9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wings have a 3-9 record against teams from the Western Conference. Dallas scores 7.7 points more than their opponents every game, beating them with an average of 88.5 points per game.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time this season. Wilson scored 36 points to help the Aces defeat the Wings 95-81 in their previous meeting on June 6.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings are ready to meet in a high-voltage WNBA action on July 07, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date July 07, 2024 Time 3:30 pm ET Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings live on ESPN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Key player A'ja Wilson scores 26.9 points, grabs 10.9 boards, steals 1.8 balls, and blocks 2.7 shots per game.

Jackie Young averages 33.6 minutes, 5.8 assists, and 2.4 mistakes per game.

Dallas Wings Team News

The Wings placed Maddy Siegrist on the injured list with a finger injury.

Satou Sabally is ruled out of the team with a shoulder issue.

Jaelyn Brown will remain unavailable due to illness.

Awak Kuier will also be absent for the season due to rest.

Head-to-Head Records

