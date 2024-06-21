How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Connecticut Sun to start a high-voltage WNBA action on June 21, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Aces score 86.8 points per game on average, which is the most in the league and shows how strong their offense is. Their field goal percentage of 42.8%, which is sixth in the league, indicates that they still have space to improve their shooting efficiency. With 34.7 rebounds per game, Las Vegas's rebounding has been strong and has helped them secure the fifth spot.

The Connecticut Sun, on the other hand, score 81.1 points per game, which is sixth in the league. With a field goal rate of 44.0%, which ranks third, they are extremely effective at turning scoring chances into goals. But when it comes to rebounding, they haven't been as strong. With 34.1 rebounds per game, they are eighth in the league.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces will square off against the Connecticut Sun in a thrilling WNBA matchup on 21 June 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date June 21 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson dominates with 28.0 points per game, 51.7% field goal accuracy, and 85.6% free throw efficiency.

Jackie Young tackles 33.5 minutes and averages 6.4 assists, exhibiting good leadership skills.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner scores 17.6 points per game with a 44.0% field goal percentage and 83.1% free throw line.

Key player Alyssa Thomas averages 10.0 rebounds each game, 7.5 defensively and 2.5 offensively, demonstrating her flexibility.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa's 0.8 blocks per game help the Sun defend the paint.

Head-to-Head records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: