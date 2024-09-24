How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm WNBA playoffs: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The two-time defending-champion Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm get set for game two of their best-of-three opening-round series on Tuesday night in Paradise, Nevada.

The Aces have a chance to go for the sweep after they held the Storm to two points in the fourth quarter on 0-for-12 shooting from the floor to rally for a 78-67 win.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Aces vs Storm game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Aces and the Storm will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

The Aces have the championship pedigree, and the league MVP in A'ja Wilson, to make some noise this postseason. She scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed eight boards and had five blocks on the day she became a three-time league MVP, as the Aces' bid for a three-peat began on the right foot.

Tiffany Hayes finished with 20 points and five steals off the bench for fourth-seeded Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray had 16 points and seven assists. Jackie Young added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Seattle Storm Team News

The Seattle Storm kept pace with the Aces through three quarters, responding to every challenge thrown their way. But when the fourth quarter rolled around, the Aces reminded everyone why they are the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the fifth-seeded Storm with 16 points and eight assists, while Gabby Williams chipped in 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Horston contributed 10 points off the bench.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: