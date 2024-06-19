How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Seattle Storm in a high-voltage WNBA action on June 19, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
The Aces have the best offense in the league, scoring 86.8 points per game, which is more than the Storm's 83.1 points per game, which is still excellent. However, the Aces' defense is ineffective because they give up 85.7 points per game, which is 10th in the league.
The Storm, on the other hand, has a more balanced manner, and their defense is ranked fourth, giving up just 78.7 points per game.
When it comes to shooting percentage, both teams are pretty close. The Storm are slightly better than the Aces, with a 42.9% field goal percentage compared to a 42.8% one, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.
In their previous meeting, the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Seattle Storm 78–65 on June 8, 2024.
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time
The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm are ready to meet in an electrifying WNBA battle on 19 June 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|June 19 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Team News
Las Vegas Aces Team News
The availability of Kierstan Bell is uncertain due to a leg injury.
A'ja Wilson is a powerful force, who averages 28.0 points, 51.7% field goal, 85.6% free throw, and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Jackie Young averages 6.4 assists each game and contributes to the team's progress with 33.5 minutes each game despite a 2.2 turnover rate.
Seattle Storm Team News
Storm star Jewell Loyd averages 20.2 points, 35.8% field goal, and 87.5% free throw.
Ezi Magbegor dominates the paint, grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game, 6.3 of which are defensive and 3.2 offensive, strengthening the Storm's boards.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jun 07 2024
|Aces 65-78 Storm
|Sep 02 2023
|Aces 103-77 Storm
|Jul 20 2023
|Storm 63-79 Aces
|Jun 15 2023
|Aces 96-63 Storm
|May 20 2023
|Storm 64-105 Aces