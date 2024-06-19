How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Seattle Storm in a high-voltage WNBA action on June 19, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Aces have the best offense in the league, scoring 86.8 points per game, which is more than the Storm's 83.1 points per game, which is still excellent. However, the Aces' defense is ineffective because they give up 85.7 points per game, which is 10th in the league.

The Storm, on the other hand, has a more balanced manner, and their defense is ranked fourth, giving up just 78.7 points per game.

Article continues below

When it comes to shooting percentage, both teams are pretty close. The Storm are slightly better than the Aces, with a 42.9% field goal percentage compared to a 42.8% one, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.

In their previous meeting, the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Seattle Storm 78–65 on June 8, 2024.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm are ready to meet in an electrifying WNBA battle on 19 June 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date June 19 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

The availability of Kierstan Bell is uncertain due to a leg injury.

A'ja Wilson is a powerful force, who averages 28.0 points, 51.7% field goal, 85.6% free throw, and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jackie Young averages 6.4 assists each game and contributes to the team's progress with 33.5 minutes each game despite a 2.2 turnover rate.

Seattle Storm Team News

Storm star Jewell Loyd averages 20.2 points, 35.8% field goal, and 87.5% free throw.

Ezi Magbegor dominates the paint, grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game, 6.3 of which are defensive and 3.2 offensive, strengthening the Storm's boards.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: