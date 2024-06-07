How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Storm and the Seattle Storm, including team news and start time.

The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Seattle Storm in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

With 86.5 points per game, the Las Vegas Aces score more than any other team in the league. They are also ranked fourth in rebounds per game (36.8) and third in assists per game (21.2), which shows how good they are at both offense and defense.

The Seattle Storm are also a strong team. They score 84.0 points per game, which is fourth in the league. They have the most rebounds in the league (38.0 per game) and the eighth-most assists per game (19.1). This shows how well they play as a team and how well they control the boards.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm will take place on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date June 07 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Team News

Las Vegas Team News

Chelsea Gray is sidelined indefinitely while she heals from a foot ailment.

With an astounding 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game on average, A'ja Wilson has been a formidable force for theAces.

Seattle Storm Team News

Holmes is available for the 2024 WNBA season due to her left knee surgery.

Jewell Loyd, who averages 19.2 points per game despite having a 34.0% field goal percentage, has been a vital player for the Storm.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA matchups: