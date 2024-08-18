How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Los Angeles Sparks to open a thrilling WNBA battle on August 18, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Las Vegas Aces have a good overall mark of 16-8 and are currently in second place in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Sparks, on the other hand, are having a tough time and are in fifth place in the West with a record of 6-19.

The Aces have been excellent on offense, averaging 88.7 points for each game to lead the league. The Sparks, on the other hand, have been much worse, scoring only 78.5 points for each game to rank 11th.

The Aces are ranked seventh in defense, giving up 83.0 points per game. The Sparks, on the other hand, are ranked tenth, giving up 86.1 points each game.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

Date August 18, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks live on the NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson dominates the boards, scoring 12.0 per game, 2.2 offensively and 9.8 defensively.

Jackie Young averages 33.4 minutes and 5.5 assists and must control her 2.4 turnovers.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Lexie Brown is sidelined from the team's lineup with her Crohn's disease.

Cameron Brink is ruled out of the team due to a torn left ACL issue.

Dearica Hamby has averaged 10.1 rebounds for each game, 8.4 on defense, 19.0 points, and 52.0% field goal accuracy.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: