How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need top know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics.

The Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on July 04, 20243, at 10:00 pm ET.

After defeating the Indiana Fever 88-69 with 34 points from Kelsey Plum, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the Washington Mystics.

With 34.8 points in the paint and a 6-4 home record, the Aces are eighth in the WNBA. A'ja Wilson leads the team with an average of 14.5 points in the paint.

The Mystics are 2-4 in games decided by ten points or more and have a 2-8 record when playing away from home.

Las Vegas averages 9.5 3-pointers made per game, which is 1.3 more than what Washington gives up (8.2) a game. This season, Washington's field goal percentage is 43.1%, which is just less than Las Vegas's shooting percentage of 43.7%.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle each other. The last game was on June 29, and the Aces won 88–77. Jackie Young scored 26 points.

Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics will take place on July 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, NV.

Date July 04, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, NV

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics live on the NBA TV television network and Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson scores 27.0 points and grabs 11.0 rebounds per game.

Jackie Young gives out 5.7 assists per game and turns the ball over 2.4 times per game.

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins has a 40.5% field goal percentage and averages 14.3 points per game.

Shakira Austin gets 6.8 boards per game, with 1.7 being offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA: