How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas host the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

Following Kayla McBride's outstanding 32-point performance in the Lynx's 83-64 victory over the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx take on the Las Vegas Aces.

Las Vegas had a 19-1 record at home and an 18-2 record in the Western Conference during the previous season. With 16.4 points at the free-throw line and 27.9 points from beyond the arc, the Aces scored 92.8 points per game.

Minnesota had a 12-8 record in Western Conference play and a 19-21 overall record at the end of the 2023–24 season. During the previous season, the Lynx shot 32.5% from 3-point range and 43.5% from the field.

Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

Date 11 June 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, NV

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx live on the NBA TV television network and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

According to ESPN, Chelsea Gray is sidelined indefinitely while she heals from a foot ailment.

A'ja Wilson, who averages 28.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, has been an immense force for the Las Vegas Aces.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

The Lynx reported that Miller had surgery on her right knee and that she would not be able to play for a while.

Napheesa Collier, who averages 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, has been an outstanding player for the Minnesota Lynx.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA: