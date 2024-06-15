How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces will face off against the New York Liberty to start an electrifying WNBA battle on June 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET at Aces' home ground.

The Liberty score 85.8 points per game, while the Aces score 85.7 points per game, slightly behind. On the other hand, the Liberty's defense is much better than the Aces'.

The Liberty allow just 75.9 points per game, which is third best in the league, while the Aces allow 82.1 points per game, which is seventh best.

Furthermore, the Liberty are better at scoring as they shoot more efficiently. Their field goal rate of 45.2% is the second-highest within the league, while the Aces' is 41.8%, which ranks them seventh.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces will take on the New York Liberty in a thrilling WNBA action on 15 June 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date June 15 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty live on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson has led the Las Vegas Aces with 28.3 points, 50.8% field goal percentage, and 11.8 rebounds.

Jackie Young leads the club with 7.0 assists, 2.0 turnovers, and 35.3 minutes per game.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart averages 18.9 points, 44.6% field goal, 91.4% free throw, and 9.4 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu, another Liberty star, averages 32.5 minutes and 5.5 assists despite 3.1 turnovers.

Jonquel Jones' 1.6 blocks each game improve the Liberty's inside defense.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: