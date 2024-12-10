How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois Fighting vs Wisconsin NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

It's a Big Ten showdown on the hardwood as two teams face off in pursuit of a much-needed victory in Illinois. The 20th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night.

The Badgers are eager to bounce back after back-to-back defeats, which caused them to slide in the rankings. Their latest stumble came in a tough 88-74 road loss against fifth-ranked Marquette. Now sitting at 8-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, Wisconsin will aim to even out their Big Ten record with a strong showing here.

Meanwhile, Illinois enters this contest fresh off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener on Friday night. That narrow 70-66 defeat ended the Fighting Illini’s three-game winning streak, leaving them at 6-2 overall and also winless in conference action.

Historically, Illinois holds the upper hand in this matchup, boasting a 118-89 record against Wisconsin. The Illini have dominated recent encounters, winning the last eight, including a thrilling 93-87 victory in the Big Ten Tournament back in March 2024. Both teams will be hungry for a win as they clash on Tuesday night.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and tip-off time

The Illini and the Badgers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers on:

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Wisconsin Badgers play-by-play commentary on radio

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

On offense, Illinois has been impressive, averaging 86.3 points per game, which ranks 13th nationally. Their defense has also stood out, allowing just 62.5 points per game, placing them 22nd. The Fighting Illini are shooting 44.7% from the field (199th) and 33.9% from three-point range (173rd). They have room for improvement at the free-throw line, converting 69.8% of their attempts (225th). However, they dominate the boards, leading the nation with 47.4 rebounds per game. Tomislav Ivisic has been their top performer, averaging 16.1 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game, while Will Riley contributes 15 points and 4.4 boards per contest.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

The Badgers’ offense has also been solid, putting up 82 points per game, ranking 60th in the country. Defensively, they’re giving up 70.9 points per game (179th). Wisconsin is shooting 45.4% from the floor (168th) and 34.7% from beyond the arc (139th). A bright spot for the Badgers is their efficiency at the free-throw line, where they lead the nation, shooting an impressive 85.5%. On the boards, they average 35.9 rebounds per game (220th). John Tonje has been the standout for Wisconsin, leading the team with 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while John Blackwell adds 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.