How to watch the 2024 Presidents Cup: Date, time, TV schedule & more

Here's all the info you'll need to follow the action from Royal Montreal Golf Club this year

The 2024 edition of the Presidents Cup takes place this September, as the United States and the International Team meet in Canada. The hosts are looking to break their rivals' long hold on the coveted trophy.

It has been more than a quarter-century since their only victory in this event, at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, way back in 1998, and bar a single tie since, it has been the USA all the way.

Following defeat in the Ryder Cup last year, the visitors will be looking to return to winning ways, with a side likely to be stuffed with some of the best players on the world stage among their ranks.

But bolstered by their crew of impressive stars that highlight arguably a golden age for international golf this century, their hosts will have high hopes of pulling off an upset in Quebec.

It promises to be four days of terrific action, but when does it take place? Where will it unfold? How can you catch all the action? Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the 2024 Presidents Cup from the US.

When is the 2024 Presidents Cup?

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held between Thursday, September 26, and Sunday, September 29, at the start of the autumn season in the northern hemisphere.

By the time players step out, all four majors and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be in the rearview mirror, representing one of the biggest prizes left on the 2024 calendar.

Where will the 2024 Presidents Cup take place?

The 2024 Presidents Cup will take place at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Founded in 1873 and granted its prefix by Queen Victoria eight years later, it hosted the first Canadian Open in 1904.

It will mark the second occasion that the Presidents Cup has been held at the course. It also played host in 2007, when the United States, under Jack Nicklaus, claimed a five-point victory over the International Team captained by Gary Player.

What channel will show the 2024 Presidents Cup?

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be shown on television through NBC and the Golf Channel and streamed through Peacock and FuboTV.

Subscriptions to Peacock Premium with ads start at $5.99 per month, while those taking out Peacock Premium Plus without ads can pick up packages priced at $11.99 per month.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for sports fans.

2024 Presidents Cup TV Schedule

Date Watch Thursday, September 26 Golf Channel / Peacock / FuboTV Friday, September 27 Golf Channel / Peacock / FuboTV Saturday, September 28 NBC / Peacock / FuboTV Sunday, September 29 NBC / Peacock / FuboTV

Which team has won the Presidents Cup the most times?

The United States has won the Presidents Cup most often, notching up 12 victories during the tournament’s existence. The International Team has managed only one victory in the event's history, while a single instance of a tied game was also recorded in 2003.

The International Team has come close to scoring victories twice in the last decade, having lost by just two points in 2019 in Melbourne and only one point in 2015 in Incheon.

Recent Presidents Cup Winners

Year Winner Location 2022 United States Quail Hollow Club, North Carolina, USA 2019 United States Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Australia 2017 United States Liberty National Golf Club, New Jersey, USA 2015 United States Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, South Korea 2013 United States Muirfield Village, Ohio, USA 2011 United States Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Australia 2009 United States Harding Park Golf Club, California, USA 2007 United States Royal Montreal Golf Club, Canada 2005 United States Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia, USA 2003 Tied Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, South Africa 2000 United States Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia, USA

FAQs

Has Canada hosted the Presidents Cup before?

Canada hosted the President's Cup once before, in 2007 when it was again held at the Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Australia has hosted the Presidents Cup more than any other country outside of the United States. It has held it on three occasions, each time at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Victoria.

Who won the last edition of the Presidents Cup?

The United States won the last edition of the Presidents Cup, with a five-point victory in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Justin Thomas and Max Homa were the top scorers for the hosts, with four points apiece, while Kim Si-woo finished best for the International Team with three points.

How many times has Team USA won the Presidents Cup?

The United States has won the Presidents Cup on 12 occasions. They recorded an eight-point victory in the inaugural edition in 1994 and have dominated ever since.

The International Team’s lone victory came in Melbourne in 1998, when Peter Thomson’s hosts romped to a nine-point victory, powered by superb performances from Shigeki Maruyama and Steve Elkington against a USA side that included Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jim Furyk.