How to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Date, time, TV channel & streaming links

The 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game returns this August to officially kick off the final run of preseason preparations. The showpiece friendly fixture pits two sides together to signal the return of football to the field.

The Houston Texans will feature for just the second time in this game as they face off with the Chicago Bears in the familiar surroundings of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, located near the Pro Football Hall of Fame itself.

Since it was first played in 1962, when ground was broken for the museum that gives the game its name, this clash has typically brought together two sides to celebrate the latest class of inductees and help build excitement ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl defence across the country, though, it will be the Texans, fresh off topping AFC South last term and reaching the Divisional Playoffs, who meet the Bears, themselves still sore from a 7-10 campaign in NFC North.

It has all the makings of an exciting clash and curtain-raiser, but where will you be able to watch it all unfold this year? Allow GOAL to walk you through your guide to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, including the date, time, TV channel, and where to stream it.

When is the 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game?

The 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will take place at 20:00 ET on Thursday, August 1st, in the familiar surroundings of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The match has been held at the ground, also previously known as Fawcett Stadium, since 1962. It was renamed in 2017 after former New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, following his philanthropic efforts to renovate and revive the ground.

Where can I watch the 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game through ESPN and ABC.

For the past decade, the game has predominantly been shown on NBC as part of their Sunday Night Football broadcasting block. However, the channel will not show it this season owing to broadcast commitments surrounding the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

FuboTV is the best streaming service provider for access to the 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and loads of action from the 2024 NFL season itself.

Fans can catch all the 2024 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game action with FuboTV, which offers a free trial.