NWSL
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
J. Nighswonger 9' (pen)R. Lavelle 70'E. Gonzalez 72', 74'C. Kizer 84'
A. Oshoala 18'
(HT 1-1) (FT 5-1)

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Bay FCResults & stats,