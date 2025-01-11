This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham on red alert as striker transfer target with Premier League experience is given permission to leave Leeds - but Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side face stiff competition Wrexham J. Gelhardt Transfers Leeds Wrexham have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt, as Daniel Farke confirmed that he can leave in January. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Farke admits Gelhardt is having "conversations"

Striker has struggled for Elland Road minutes

Wrexham interested among other clubs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱