This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Good news for Wrexham! Red Dragons tie striker down to new contract with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side Wrexham League One Wrexham have tied striker Jack Marriott down to a new contract after a bright opening half of the season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Marriott joined Wrexham in early 2023

Become key player at Welsh side

Striker signs new contract Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE STE Match preview