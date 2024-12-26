This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham win it at the death, again! Steven Fletcher gives Phil Parkinson's side a huge promotion boost with late winner against Blackpool after Paul Mullin's sensational volley Wrexham P. Mullin Blackpool Wrexham vs Blackpool League One Wrexham kept pace with their League One automatic promotion rivals as Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher secured them a comeback win against Blackpool. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham beat Blackpool 2-1

Mullin and Fletcher complete comeback

Keep pace with League One leaders Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱