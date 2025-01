This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Wrexham stunned by Shrewsbury! Red Dragons' promotion hopes suffer blow as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side suffer shock defeat to League One strugglers Wrexham Shrewsbury Shrewsbury vs Wrexham League One Wrexham missed the chance to go top of League One as they fell to a disappointing derby defeat to relegation-threatened Shrewsbury Town. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham lose 2-1 at Shrewsbury

Marquis double cancels out Fletcher goal

Miss chance to go top of League One Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱