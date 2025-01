This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Time for new signings at Wrexham? Phil Parkinson explains why striker has been allowed to leave Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side P. Parkinson Wrexham Transfers League One Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has explained why strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Billy Waters have left the League One promotion chasers. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bodvarsson & Waters leave Wrexham

Parkinson explains striker exits

Manager "hopeful" of new recruits Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱