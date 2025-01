This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wrexham's European hopes shot down as FA blocks bid to join Welsh League Cup Wrexham League One Wrexham's hopes of competing in Europe have been shattered after the FA revealed they plan to block a new Welsh League Cup from next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham were set to join new Welsh League Cup

Would have provided new route into Europe

FA are set to block the proposal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱