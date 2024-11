This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wrexham star Elliot Lee hails dressing room atmosphere cultivated by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney E. Lee Wrexham League One FA Cup Wrexham's Elliot Lee has hailed the dressing room atmosphere at SToK Cae Ras under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lee praises Wrexham's dressing room atmosphere

Calls it the 'best changing room I've ever been a part of'

Red Dragons chasing their third straight promotion Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱