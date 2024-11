This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wrexham plotting big-money January swoop for experienced Championship striker to boost Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s promotion push Wrexham Championship League One Wrexham could reportedly bring in an experienced Championship striker in the winter transfer window to boost their promotion push. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham tipped to spend big in January

Looking for a proven goalscorer to reinforce attack

Want to secure Championship promotion at all costs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱