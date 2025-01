This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Why it’s okay for Tom Brady & Ryan Reynolds to ‘bring mates over’ for now – with celebrity guests being embraced at Birmingham & Wrexham Birmingham Wrexham League One Tom Brady and Ryan Reynolds have been told why it’s fine for them to “bring mates over” for now, with Birmingham and Wrexham hosting celebrity guests. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below NFL legend is an investor at St Andrew's

Hollywood co-owners in place at the Racecourse

Invite famous friends over to matches Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱